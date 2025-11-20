Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Hours after a firing in Una left one dead and two injured a case has been registered for aerial firing on Sultanpur Road near a University on the Ochhghat Sultanpur Road.

The police have detained one accused a 21 year-old resident of Samastipur, Bihar, and recovered the pistol used in the incident.

Solan Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said that the case appears to be linked to a rivalry between two groups.

The firing occurred near Dream Villa on the Ochhghat Sultanpur Road, just metres from the university gate, sending students and local residents running for safety. Purported videos of the youth brandishing a pistol and firing repeatedly in the air quickly went viral on social media.

"The accused, a student of the university, used the licensed firearm belonging to a student's father. The weapon has been seized and sent for forensic examination," the police official said.

Initial investigations revealed that on November 19, senior students from university entered the rented accommodation of a first-year BBA student from Haryana, and allegedly abused and confronted him. His father and other family members arrived in Solan later that night and reported the matter to the university management.

The university administration called both parties for discussions at 2 PM on Thursday. However, when the student, his father, and relatives reached near Dream Villa for the meeting, another student involved in an earlier clash, allegedly snatched a licensed pistol belonging to the first student's father and fired multiple shots in the air. No injuries were reported.

The accused attempted to flee but was apprehended within minutes by the Solan Police.

A case has been registered under Sections 304 (snatching), 109 (abetment/attempt), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

