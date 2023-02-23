Kolkata, Feb 23 (PTI) West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Thursday stated that student union elections, in all likelihood, will be held after the panchayat elections.

He, however, clarified that no tentative date has been fixed as of now for conducting the polls.

Members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), a CPI(M) wing, had recently held a demonstration at Calcutta University demanding that student polls be held at the earliest.

Basu, on being asked by reporters about the impending polls, during a programme here, said, "We have repeatedly given assurances that student union polls will be held. Also, the elections will be held in all institutes simultaneously."

Talking about the protests held for early polls, the minister said, "If anyone wants to stage protests, the person has every right to do that peacefully. But one must bear in mind that panchayat elections are nearing... Students union elections will be taken up after that.”

Panchayat polls are expected to be held by April-May this year.

