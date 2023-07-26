New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Students from Manipur who were displaced by ethnic violence and moved to the national capital in the last two months have welcomed the Delhi government's decision to ease the admission process at schools here.

Students from the strife-riven northeast state can now take admission in Delhi schools as the Department of Education has announced special measures.

Also Read | Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, Hyderabad Woman Who Went to US for Masters Found Starving in Chicago, Mother Appeals to EAM S Jaishankar for Help (Watch Video).

The measures were announced after a meeting on Monday by Additional Director Nandini Maharaj.

One of the members of Kuki Students' Organisation in Delhi said the students and their parents are relieved with the government's decision to relax the admission criteria for the afflicted.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Allahabad High Court Extends Stay on ASI Survey of Mosque Premises Till July 27.

"For the past two months, Manipur students have been struggling to get into government schools here. It is already mid year and the fees will be relatively lower and it will help the students. I am one of the many volunteers coordinating with nodal officers for the admission process. Parents are relieved as well," the student group member told PTI.

She, however, said since most of these students are not well versed with Hindi, they are under apprehension they may face difficulty if they get into schools which have adopted bilingual teaching.

"Even though the DDE tried to make sure that our students are allotted English medium sections, the teachings are bilingual and students have been facing bit of an issue," she said.

As per the DoE, all students up to Class 9 will be admitted provisionally.

Displaced students from Class 9 to Class 12, who do not have relevant documents with them due to sudden departure from Manipur, will be helped by the Deputy District Education (National Institute of Open Schooling) who will assist them personally on phone, the DoE said.

The department said it will admit Class 11 students on the basis of marksheet issued by Manipur School Board or the CBSE.

"The HoS are required to give provisional admission and assist them in getting Residential proof of Delhi. Students may be hesitant in taking admissions due to their present uncertain state of residence and parents job. They should be dealt with sympathetically," the DoE said.

It also directed the heads of schools to provide services of Educational and Vocational Guidance Counsellor (EVGC) to the parents and students and help them settle in Delhi schools.

Every deputy director will be appointing a Nodal In-charge for admissions of students displaced from Manipur, according to DoE.

"As these students are not well versed in Hindi, they should be admitted in English Medium Sections as much as possible," the DoE added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)