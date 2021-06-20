Students at Pukzing Vengthar Village of Mizoram's Mamit travel more than 3 kms to study. (Photo/ ANI)

Pukzing (Mizoram) [India], June 20 (ANI): Lack of internet connectivity in the Pukzing Vengthar Village of Mizoram's Mamit is hampering the studies of the students residing in the area.

Students have to travel more than three kilometers daily to get connectivity so that they can study. The poor connectivity is hampering the examinations and assignment submission by students.

Speaking to ANI, the village council president of Pukzing Vengthar said, "Due to lack of internet connectivity, students travel more than three km to get the signal. After crossing the Tlangnuam Village site we get the connectivity. Even during rain students have to travel miles to appear for their exam."

A local student said, "We travel more than three km to get the signal. It is really hard for us to appear for exams online as there is no internet connectivity in our Village. The assignment submission is also hampered due to this."

The village is situated just 60 km away from sub-district headquarter and 104 km away from district headquarter Mamit and has a population of 500 people.

Earlier this month, seven undergraduate students in a remote village in south Mizoram's Siaha district appeared their online semester examinations from a hilltop due to poor internet connectivity. A makeshift hut made of bamboo, tarpaulin, and banana leaves was erected on the summit of the hill which acts as their 'exam centre'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)