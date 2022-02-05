Mysore (Karnataka) [India], February 5 (ANI): The war of words on the issue of Hijab continued on Saturday as BJP Lok Sabha MP Pratap Simha asked the students wearing the hijab to go to 'madrassa' for which the government has set aside funds, instead of going to a school.

Speaking to the reporters here, Simha said, "Everyone comes to college to be able to secure a good job, but these students want to come to college to sport their hijabs. If you want, you (students) wear a hijab or a burkha or a skull cap or pyjamas. But, don't go to school, go to a madrassa then. Respecting your sentiments, the government has set aside funds for the running of madrassas. You visit them."

Earlier, Congress leader Siddaramaiah had said that "shawls" are new while Hijab has been in practice for several years adding that the Basavaraj Bommai government in the state is depriving the female students of education.

Hitting out at the Opposition leader, Simha said that Siddaramaiah can be Sidda'Rahim'aiah.

"He can be Sidda'Rahim'aiah," the MP said.

On February 4, students wearing hijabs were allegedly denied entry into a government college in the Kundapur area of Udupi in Karnataka, amid a row on wearing the headscarf in classrooms.

State Education Minister BC Nagesh had told reporters, "They were not wearing the hijab earlier and this 'problem' started only 20 days ago."

In a similar incident in the state, students at a Chikkamagaluru college wore saffron shawls to mark their protest against girls wearing hijabs on campus. On Tuesday, many students also staged a dharna over the same. The cops then entered the college premises and brought the situation under control. (ANI)

