New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The central government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that students who returned to India from Ukraine will be offered a single chance to clear the MBBS Final, both Part I and Part II Examinations without enrolling in any existing medical colleges.

"The students may be offered a single chance to clear the MBBS Final, both Part I and Part II Examinations (Both Theory and Practical) as per existing NMC Syllabus and guidelines without being enrolled in any of the existing Indian Medical Colleges. They can give and clear the examination within a period of one year. Part I, followed by Part II, after one year. Part II will be allowed only after Part I is cleared," the centre informed the court.

ASG Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the centre, apprised these facts to the bench of Justices B R Gavai and Vikram Nath.

The government also informed the apex court that theory examination could be conducted centrally and physically, on the pattern of the Indian MBBS examination and practical could be conducted by some designated government medical colleges, assigned the responsibility.

Centre apprised the SC that after clearing these two examinations, they would have to complete two years of compulsory rotatory internship, the first year of which will be free and the second year paid as has been decided by NMC for previous cases.

It also informed SC that the committee has emphasised that this option be strictly a one-time option and not become a basis for similar decisions in future and shall be applicable for present matters only.

The Central Government also apprised the top court about the committee, which deliberated on the issues as directed by the Supreme Court on three occasions January 11, February 2 and March 2.

At the meeting held on February 2 and March 2, the representative from the various states and Union Territories along with the NMC also joined the meeting via virtual conference and expressed their views on the issues raised.

The States voiced their reservation about the quality of education and training the FMGs might have and hence had reservations about accommodating them in colleges mid-way during the course. The committee, in compliance with the order of the top Court, has recommended with regard to addressing the issue of students pursuing medical education abroad in Ukraine/China and have returned in their penultimate year and studied online classes after return, the centre said.

After hearing the submission made by the Centre, the Supreme court disposed of a batch of petitions filed by medical students who returned back to India from Ukraine.

The Court had earlier asked the Union Government to constitute a committee of experts to find out solutions for the students' situations. The court remarked that these students can be a national asset when the country is facing a dearth of doctors.

The court was also considering a batch of petitions filed by the students, who completed the courses online and secured completion certificates from foreign universities but could not complete clinical training.

The court had observed that these students could not undergo their clinical training in their foreign universities due to unforeseen events and they cannot go back to their universities because they have subsequently completed their courses.

Earlier the top court had suggested the central government to develop a transparent system and a portal to issue the grievances of the evacuated medical students from Ukraine and seek permission to continue medical studies in India.

The Centre had submitted before the Supreme Court that in consultation with the National Medical Commission (NMC), it has taken proactive measures to assist returnee students from Ukraine but added that transferring these students to colleges in India would seriously hamper the standards of medical education in the country.

In the affidavit, the Centre had said the Government of India in consultation with the NMC, the apex medical education regulatory body in the Country, has taken proactive measures to assist returnee students from Ukraine while balancing the need to maintain the required standard of medical education in the country.

The affidavit was filed by the Centre on a batch of pleas filed by Indian students who have been evacuated from Ukraine and seeking permission to continue medical studies in India. (ANI)

