Pratapgarh (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) A sub-inspector posted at Maheshganj police station here was arrested and sent to jail on Wednesday for demanding bribe from an accused, an official said.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar, the accused police officer, Jitendra Singh, had been investigating a case registered against Rinku Pushpakar, a resident of Badgava village.

An audio and video recording emerged, in which Singh was allegedly heard demanding money to remove Pushpakar's name in the case.

An inquiry was conducted, following which Singh was suspended and departmental proceedings initiated against him.

Based on a written complaint from Pushpakar, Maheshganj Police registered a case against the sub-inspector under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

