Bijapur, October 16: A sub inspector was injured on Sunday in an exchange of fire between Naxalites and security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a police official said. The gunfight broke out at around 7 pm along Tarrem-Chinagelur road under Tarrem police station limits when a team was out on a search operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said. Chhattisgarh: Naxalite Carrying Rs 10 Lakh Reward Surrenders Before Police in Bijapur.

However, the Naxalites soon escaped into dense forests on finding security personnel zeroing in on them, he said. "Rajesh Suryawanshi, a sub inspector posted at Tarrem police station, suffered minor injuries in the incident," the IG said. Chhattisgarh: Free Wi-Fi Zone Developed in Naxal-Prone Abujhmad’s Orchha in Narayanpur.

A joint team of Special Task Force (STF) and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is carrying out a search operation in the area, he added.

