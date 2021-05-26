New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal on Wednesday took over as the 31st director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a post that was lying vacant since February, officials said.

The 58-year-old Maharashtra cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer joined duties in the 11th floor office of CBI headquarters in a low-key affair owing to the Covid pandemic, a day after the order for his appointment was issued by the Personnel Ministry.

He will have a two-year fixed tenure as the CBI chief.

A former DGP of Maharashtra, Jaiswal, had reportedly sought a central deputation last year after differences cropped up with the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Agadi government in the state over the transfers and postings of police officers.

He had joined the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as director general in January.

As the CBI chief, one of the cases before him will be of his former boss and the then Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh who is under probe for allegedly seeking illicit collections from bar and restaurant owners of Mumbai using police officers and favouring officers in postings and transfers.

Jaiswal who was on central deputation as additional secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, in the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) was cherry picked to head the Mumbai Police force in 2018 during the Devendra Fadnavis government.

He was reluctantly relieved as RAW did not want to let go of an able officer like him who had spent 10 years from 2008 in the external snooping agency supervising sensitive operations.

Besides his long stint at the RAW, the 'spy' has also served in the Special Protection Group, which guards the prime minister, for six years as AIG and DIG.

Starting as a rookie 23-year old IPS officer in the post of additional superintendent of police, Amravati, Maharashtra, he went on to conduct many anti-naxal operations in Gadchiroli as superintendent of police.

In Maharashtra, he was in-charge the Special Investigation Team (SIT); additional commissioner of police (ACP), Anti Terror Squad (ATS), Mumbai; ACP, Central Range, Mumbai; IGP Amravati Range and Commissioner of Police, Brihan Mumbai.

In his 35-year-long policing career, Jaiswal was in the thick of important cases in both overt and clandestine roles.

Jaiswal was at the helm of the probe in the Abdul Karim Telgi stamp paper scam as head of Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force in a court directed investigation, a case which was later taken over by the CBI.

He was also a part of the Mumbai ATS team that probed the 2006 Malegaon Bomb blasts case and later as DGP supervised probe into the Elgar Parishad and Bhima Koregaon cases in which several well known Left Wing intellectuals were arrested.

His experience in handling Left Wing Extremism prompted him as DGP to moot the idea of compulsory postings of IPS officers in naxal hot beds which reportedly did not find encouraging response from the Maharashtra government.

As Mumbai Police Commissioner and Maharashtra DGP, Jaiswal worked towards betterment of working conditions of his force, adopted a tech-intensive procedure to achieve higher conviction rate and resisted political interference in transfers and postings.

He is recipient of the President Police Medal for Distinguished Services in 2009, the Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Services in 2001, the Internal Security Medal (Government of India), the Special Service Medal (Government of Maharashtra) and the Asadharan Suraksha Seva Praman Patra (ASSPP), CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

Hailing from Sindri in Dhanbad, Jaiswal did his schooling from CMRI branch of De Nobili School in Jharkhand where his father had a flourishing business.

He later graduated in English (Honours) from DAV College, Chandigarh and MBA from Panjab University.

