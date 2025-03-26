Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reaffirmed that 66 crore devotees and saints visited during Mahakumbh, which concluded last month, and said that such a gathering has never been witnessed before.

"You all saw how grand and divine Mahakumbh was. This was the result of the blessings of seers...More than 66 crore devotees and saints visited Prayagraj within 45 days. Such a huge gathering of saints and devotees was never before seen in the world," UP CM Yogi Adityanath said at an event in Agra.

Also Read | Bank Holiday 2025: Will Banks Remain Open or Closed for Normal Transaction on March 29, 30 and 31? Transactions You Can Do This Saturday, Sunday and Coming Monday.

Speaking about the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Yogi said building the temple was considered impossible, but that resolve was fulfilled.

"Building a grand Ram Temple at Sri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, which was called impossible by the people but that resolve was fulfilled," Yogi Adityanath said.

Also Read | VLSRSAM Missile: DRDO, Navy Successfully Test Indigenously Developed Vertically Launched Short Range Missile System off Odisha Coast (See Pics and Videos).

In an exclusive interview with ANI on Wednesday, Yogi fired back at critics, particularly West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who labelled the recent Mahakumbh event in Prayagraj as "Mrityu Kumbh" due to alleged mismanagement.

Adityanath countered that the event was actually a "Mrityunjay Mahakumbh," emphasising its success despite challenges.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the UP CM claimed that the West Bengal government was intimidated by the massive influx of devotees from Bengal to Prayagraj, with 50,000 to 100,000 pilgrims arriving daily from January 13 to February 26.

He criticised opposition parties, including the Congress, RJD, and Samajwadi Party, for their negative remarks, calling them an "insult to the faith of India" and "appeasement."

"Every day from Bengal, from January 13 to February 26, 50,000 to 100,000 devotees used to come to Prayagraj. The West Bengal Government got scared to see the crowd as their railway stations and airports were filled with people heading to Prayagraj... Whether it is the West Bengal Government, the Congress, the RJD, or the Samajwadi Party, whatever they have said about the Mahakumbh is an example of their appeasement. It is an example of insulting the faith of India. But the Mahakumbh has proved that it was a Mrityunjay Mahakumbh," the UP CM stated.

Notably, 30 people reportedly lost their lives at the stampede that occurred on the occasion of the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual on January 29 at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Despite the challenges, the Mahakumbh festival achieved record-breaking success, with over 60 crore devotees taking the Holy Dip at the Sangam of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

Yogi Adityanath attributed the success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting that over 66 crore devotees took a dip in the holy Triveni during the 45 holy days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)