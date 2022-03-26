Patiala (Punjab) [India], March 26 (ANI): Sucha Singh will be the new superintendent of the Patiala Central Jail, said an official notice by the Punjab government on Saturday.

The announcement was made a day after the surprise visit of Jail Minister Harjot Singh Bains to the Central Jail here.

Sucha Singh replaces Shivraj Singh Nandgarh. (ANI)

