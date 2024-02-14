Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Lucknow.

Along with Sudhanshu Trivedi, six other BJP candidates filed their nomination papers here in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the Rajya Sabha polls.

Those who filed the nominations included former Union Minister RPN Singh, former MP Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, state party general secretary Amarpal Maurya, former state minister Sangeeta Balwant, former MLA Sadhna Singh and former Agra mayor Naveen Jain.

Besides the Chief Minister, BJP state party president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and BJP UP Lok Sabha in-charge Baijyant Panda were also present on the occasion.

BJP on Wednesday announced the second list of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections.

Trivedi is a Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson of BJP.

February 15 is the last day for filing nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls. (ANI)

