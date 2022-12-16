Chandigarh, Dec 16 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal will undertake a tour of all districts of Punjab to "instill a sense of security" among the people, the party said alleging a "total collapse" of law and order in the state.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the party's core committee, which is its highest decision making body, here on Friday evening.

It was the first meeting of the core committee after it was reconstituted last month.

Badal, who presided over the meeting, said a "fear psychosis" was prevailing in the state.

"There is no such thing as a government here as Punjab has become a headless state. The AAP government especially chief minister Bhagwant Mann have abdicated their moral and constitutional responsibility to ensure peace and communal harmony.

"The state has been handed over to gangs and goons, with ministers reduced to performing ceremonial rituals at public functions. The police and the bureaucracy are in a state of drift," a SAD statement quoted Badal as saying.

He claimed, "Although all Punjabis are feeling insecure about life and property, the urban population is the worst affected living under the fear of midnight knocks for extortion and ransom."

Badal claimed that the earlier Parkash Singh Badal government had always kept peace and communal harmony at the centre of the approach to governance.

Meanwhile, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema after the meeting said the party leaders expressed concern over the "total collapse" of law and order in the AAP government.

Cheema spoke about incidents including two rocket-propelled grenade attacks at the intelligence headquarters and a police station in Sarhali, smuggling of weapons and drugs, incidents of robbery and extortion calls to traders and businessmen.

He said there is a "sense of fear" among people, especially in the business community.

He informed that the SAD president would visit cities and meet traders and businessmen and instill a "sense of security" among them.

The party called Badal's visits to the districts a "confidence building tour."

During the meeting, the core committee members also condoled the death of party's veteran leader Ranjit Singh Brahampura who passed away on December 13.

The committee also discussed some other state issues.

The meeting was attended by SAD leaders including Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Paramjit Singh Sarna, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Bikram Singh Majithia, Iqbal Singh Jhunda, Sikander Singh Maluka, Virsa Singh Valtoha, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Surjit Singh Rakhra and Hira Singh Gabria.

