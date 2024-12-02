Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed Dhalli bus stand in Shimla and laid the foundation stone for the project to modernise Dhalli Sabzi mandi, projected to cost Rs 36 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the transport portfolio, was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the sidelines of the function, CM Sukhu alleged that the previous BJP government merely laid the foundation stone for the construction of Dhalli and Theog bus stands without allocating any budget. All this was done purely for electoral gains and not in the name of development, he alleged.

He said that his government allocated resources for completion of the bus stand A modern HRTC workshop to cost Rs 24 crore was also being constructed in the area and would be completed at the earliest.

The Chief Minister accused the previous BJP government of deceiving the public "with their hollow promises" and that their "double-engine centre-state government" completely failed at all fronts and during the fag end of their regime distributed freebies worth Rs 5,000 crore.

However, the people ultimately rejected BJP's governance model, he said, adding that the present government carries out the foundation stones of the development projects after ensuring proper budgetary provisions and ensures timely completion of such projects.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the modernization of the Dhalli Vegetable Mandi, projected to cost Rs 36 crore. The work of which would begin within a month and will be completed in one and a half years. He further stated that new parking would be also constructed at Dhalli.

Sukhu emphasised the state government's efforts to strengthen the road infrastructure. He said that the state government was prioritising road construction and added that the Parwanoo-Shimla four-lane highway to Dhalli would be ready within two years. He also revealed plans to construct Asia's tallest bridge in the state.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a community center and parking facility in Cemetery, Sanjauli, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.65 crore.

The Chief Minister said that during last year's natural calamity, Rs 100 crore were allocated for round-the-clock road connectivity in Shimla and Kinnaur so as to ensure that horticulture produce reaches the markets well in time.

Despite losses exceeding Rs 10,000 crore due to the monsoon-led disaster and no assistance from the Centre, the state government provided a special relief package of Rs. 4,500 crore for relief and rehabilitation.

He said that the MSP on apple has been increased by Rs 1.50 and all the dues of the farmers under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) have been cleared with a one-time release of Rs 153 crore. Universal cartons were introduced this year to ensure fair pricing for apple growers, and new CA stores, including one at Parala, were being constructed to enhance storage facilities.

"Efforts were underway to double-lane Parala-Rajgarh road which will reduce the transportation costs. Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar said that a blueprint for modernizing the Dhalli Vegetable Mandi was ready. The government aims to establish multi-purpose markets at strategic locations and link them nation-wide to facilitate the farmers. (ANI)

