Sultanpur, Aug 23 (PTI) The Sultanpur district administration has ordered the post-mortem examination of a 33-year-old man, whose body was kept in a deep freezer by his father after he died under mysterious circumstances.

The post-mortem examination will be conducted on Tuesday.

Retired Subedar Shivprasad Pathak, a resident of Saraiyya Majhau village under Kurebhar area, had put the body of his son, Shivank (33), in a deep freezer since his death in Delhi on August 1.

Circle Officer of Baldirai, Rajaram, on Monday said a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Tuesday, after which his last rites will take place.

The man's family has alleged murder and had said they would perform the last rites only after they get justice.

Chief Revenue Officer Shamshad Hussain said Shivank died under mysterious circumstances on August 1 in Delhi.

Shivank had gone to Delhi in 2012 and was working in a call centre.

On April 24, 2012, he started a company along with another person. The company partner appointed Gurleen Kaur in the HR department. Shivank married Gurleen in 2013.

Pathak alleged that since Shivank had a huge property in his name, his wife was eyeing it. He also claimed that his son was murdered but police did not register any case, and the body was handed over to him after the post-mortem examination.

After this, he brought the body of Shivank to Sultanpur on August 3.

Pathak said he informed the Kurebhar police station, but his pleas were not heard.

Later, a local court had rejected the plea made by the deceased's father to re-order post-mortem examination, and register cases against four persons.

The court on August 18 rejected the plea on the grounds of jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, after getting information about the case, Sultanpur MP Maneka Sanjay Gandhi has assured the father of the deceased that she will speak to the Delhi Police Commissioner and get justice delivered.

