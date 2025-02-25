New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi who attended the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit on Tuesday said that the Summit will go a long way in highlighting the growth opportunities in the state.

"Attended the Advantage Assam Summit. Over the last decade, Assam has witnessed significant development, which has made the state an attractive investment destination. This Summit will go a long way in highlighting the growth opportunities in the state across various sectors," PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the two-day Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, several union and state government ministers, a number of foreign envoys and a host of industry captains at Khanapara Veterinary College field in Guwahati.

PM Modi described the Advantage Assam initiative as a grand campaign to connect the world with Assam's potential and progress.

"Historically, Eastern India has played a significant role in India's prosperity, and now, as India moves towards development, the North-East is ready to showcase its strength," he added.

He further emphasized Assam's increasing contribution, citing that in 2018, the first edition of Advantage Assam was launched when the state's economy was around Rs 2.75 lakh crore.

The Prime Minister also pointed to Assam's tea industry as an example of the state's potential.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 aims to attract investments and boost economic development in the state. The event serves as a platform for businesses and investors to explore opportunities in Assam's rapidly growing industrial and infrastructure sectors. (ANI)

