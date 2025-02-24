Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, February 24, greeted the crowd as he arrived on the stage at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati to attend the 'Jhumoir Binandini' event in Assam. The event was also graced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. During the event, PM Narendra Modi addressed the crowd. He was also seen beating a traditional drum at the "Jhumoir Binandini" event as he went on to show his drumming skills at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. PM Kisan 19th Instalment Released: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Releases Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Inaugurates and Dedicates Several Development Projects to Nation From Bihar (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Plays Drums at 'Jhumoir Binandini' Event in Assam

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi beats a traditional drum at 'Jhumoir Binandini' event, at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. (Video: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/YxOT3uzC0U — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2025

