New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Wednesday granted one-day custody of six accused to Delhi Police for interrogation in connection with the alleged murder of a youth Manish in the Sunder Nagri area of North East Delhi. He had been stabbed multiple times before death on the evening of Saturday.

Duty Magistrate Ajeet Narayan of Karkardooma Court sent Bilal, Faizan, Alam, Sajid, Mohsin and Shakir to one-day police custody in a case of the alleged murder of Manish.

Investigation officer (IO) Inspector Karmveer informed the court that Sajid was arrested yesterday. Mohsin and Shakir were arrested from the jail. Faizan, Bilal and Alam were produced from judicial custody.

IO submitted that Sajid is the brother of accused Mohsin. He met Mohsin in jail. Thereafter, he prepared Faizan, Bilal and Alam and provided them weapons to commit crime. The trio allegedly committed the crime of killing Manish.

IO submitted before the court that a one-day police custody is required to confront the accused and get all the necessary clues related to his death.

According to the police FIR, Mohsin and Shakir were arrested earlier in a case of attempt to murder of Manish. The deceased was the complainant and main witness in that case. He was being continuously threatened by the brother and family of Mohsin to withdraw the case and not to give a statement in the court.

Manish and his mother had attended the court proceedings on 28 September and he was allegedly murdered on the evening of October 1.

The Court on Tuesday remanded Faizan, Bilal and Alam to one-day judicial custody. The three accused were produced before the court after 2 days of police custody. The court granted two-day police custody on October 2.

Manish was allegedly murdered by stabbing on Saturday evening in the Sunder Nagri area. This incident was captured in the CCTV. A case for murder and other relevant sections were lodged at Nand Nagri police station. The accused were arrested and produced before the court on Sunday.

The situation in the area had become tense after the incidents. However, the Delhi Police controlled the situation. (ANI)

