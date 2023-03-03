New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) It was a warm Friday morning in the city with the minimum temperature settling at 16.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said,

The IMD has predicted strong surface wind during day time.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 161, which falls in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

