Lucknow, March 3: In a rare instance, the Uttar Pradesh government has demoted DIG (prisons) Shailendra Kumar Maitreya to the rank of senior jail superintendent allegedly after not finding his promotion to the Deputy Inspector General rank in 2021 as per genuine procedure.

It was stated that Maitreya was promoted without having clearance in some of the departmental inquiries pending against him in past incidents. Uttar Pradesh: Police Constable Caught on Video Demanding Bribes From Vehicles Near UP-Bihar Border, Suspended After Clip Surfaces Online.

A press release from the office of jail minister Dharamveer Prajapati stated that principal secretary (jail admn) Rajesh Kumar Singh issued an order regarding the demotion on the direction of the minister.

The demotion was ordered in view of the state government's zero-tolerance policy against corruption and irregularities, it stated. Maitreya was suspended after his role was found doubtful while being posted as jail superintendent in Basti in 2007. Video: Uttar Pradesh Policeman Hurls Abuses at Man, Slaps Him Nine Times Within Seconds in Amroha; Suspended.

He was accused of bias while probing preparation of power of attorney by Shine City multi-crore fraud case key accused Asif Naseem while being lodged in jail. His power of attorney was allegedly prepared by forging signatures of jail officials in August, 2022, said officials.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2023 09:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).