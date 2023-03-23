New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) It was a sunny and pleasant day in the national capital on Thursday with the maximum temperature settling at 30 degrees Celsius, average for this time of the season, officials said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in the city on Friday.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings For 1st Roza of Ramzan on March 24 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata And Other Cities of India.

The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 28 and 16 degrees Celsius, it said.

Thursday's minimum temperature settled two notches below the season's average at 14.8 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity oscillated between 92 per cent and 37 per cent, the IMD said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Five Policemen Suspended in Connection With Death of Four-Day-Old Baby.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 8 pm on Thursday stood at 147 (moderate category).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. PTI ABU

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)