Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): In an inspiring bike show of road responsibility, Over 100 bikers from across Vizag city participated in a helmet awareness camp organised by the Group of Vizag Super bikers.

The event was held on Sunday.

The event, which has become a major event for biking enthusiasts and showcased some of the most highly anticipated models, from new launches to concepts, setting the stage for adventure motorcycling's future in India.

During the show bikers educated passersby and fellow commuters on the life-saving importance of wearing certified helmets and gearing jackets while on adventure trips. Bikers admin Ramky said that safety of life is important than adventure trips.

Motorcycle highlights of the 2025 Expo included the BMW S 1000 RR, R 1300 GS Adventure, Kawasaki 14R 1400cc, Triumph Tiger, Suzuki GSX-8S, and Ducati v4 as the marquee entries in the high-end segment.

Major highlight was the Ducati (Diavel V4), showcased in the Expo. It's a power cruiser known for its muscular build and performance capabilities. Ducati Diavel motorcycle, potentially with a focus on wheel nuts.

The Ducati Diavel is a power cruiser known for its aggressive styling and performance, and aftermarket parts like CNC Racing rear wheel nuts are available for it.

Another major super bike of Harley-Davidson, the 1800 cc was attracted the visitors. Harley is famous for its "big twin" cruiser engines around that displacement.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, Powered by a colossal 1,441 cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke inline-4 DOHC engine producing approximately 197 hp at 10,000 rpm (ISO), and up to 210 hp with ram-air assistance. Max torque: around 158 Nm @ 7,500 rpm. 14R gives a sports look.

Manoj, one of the riders from the biker community, speaking to ANI, emphasised that all bike riders shall prioritise safety as their first concern.

"Safety gear is an important part of riding bikes. One should not ride without a helmet and gloves. The ultimate goal for any rider is to ride safely without any hassle. So make sure to follow all the rules applicable as a rider," said Manoj. (ANI)

