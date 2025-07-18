Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Police have arrested one supporter each of NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and BJP's Gopichand Padalkar in connection with their clash on the premises of the Maharashtra legislature complex here, an official said on Friday.

Supporters of Awhad and Padalkar had an altercation inside the Vidhan Bhavan on Thursday, a day after the two legislators themselves had a heated exchange.

The police have arrested Nitin Deshmukh, a supporter of Awhad, and Padalkar's supporter, Rishikesh Takle, and recorded their statement, the official said.

He said the duo was taken to the Marine Drive police station in south Mumbai, where a case was registered against them under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

They will be produced before the court later in the day, he said, adding that both the accused have a criminal record.

In the wee hours of Friday, Awhad launched an aggressive sit-in protest near the rear gate of the Vidhan Bhavan premises after police began taking away Deshmukh.

