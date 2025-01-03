Patna (Bihar) [India], January 3 (ANI): Supporters of the Purnea MP Pappu Yadav on Friday sat down at the tracks of the Sachiwalay Halt Railway station in Patna and organized a 'rail roko' to support the protest of the students against the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

A supporter said that the protest would continue until the students get justice.

Speaking to ANI, the supporter said "This is the question of the future of the students. They have been fighting since the last 15 days. This protest will continue until the students get justice,"

Visuals showed the police disperse the supporters who had organized the 'rail roko' protest.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)Sachivalaya, Anu Kumari said that the supporters had been removed from the tracks and trains stopped were signaled to move ahead.

"We have removed the protestors from the tracks. The track that was stopped due to the protest has also been signaled to move ahead. We will be investigating further on this," said the DSP while speaking to ANI.

Purnea MP Pappu Yadav said that Bihar and the whole country was concerned about the future of the students.

Speaking to ANI, the MP said "Bihar and the whole country are very concerned about the students. This fight is not just about BPSC. It is about the future of the children of 13 crore people. Politicians, coaching mafia and officials together have completely ruined their lives. From 1988-89 till today, paper leaks have been going on no decision has been taken on this. We are very clear that we have to fight. We will also meet the new Governor on this..."

Earlier today, Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor expressed his support for the protest.

"This protest will continue. I have been working in Bihar for the last two and a half years. If I don't do politics, what will I do?" Kishor said. He responded to accusations that his involvement was politically motivated, stating, "If you beat someone, and I am sitting here in support of them--and then you call it politics, then I am doing the politics."

Kishor further criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming that Kumar was more focused on maintaining power than addressing the needs of the people.

"Nitish Kumar doesn't want to work; he wants to be in power only, and that's the reason he didn't help the people of Bihar during Covid times. He is not worried about other things but just about being in power," the Jan Suraaj chief added.

The protesting students in Patna are demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13. (ANI)

