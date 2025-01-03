Janjgir Champa, January 3: A 19-year-old social media content creator, Ankur Nath, died by suicide while live-streaming on Instagram in Janjgir Champa district, Chhattisgarh, on December 30. The incident came to light on Thursday, shocking her followers and the community.

At least 21 of her Instagram followers watched in disbelief as she prepared to hang herself during the live stream. Some tried to intervene, with a few locals rushing to her home in Nawagarh town, 150 km from Raipur. However, they found the house locked from the inside. Neighbours broke in, but by the time they reached her room, it was too late. She was declared dead at a nearby health centre. Atul Subhash-Like Case: After Death of Policeman in Bengaluru and Cafe Owner in Delhi, Karnataka Techie Jumps Into River Over Alleged Harassment by Wife.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Ankur took the drastic step due to a heartbreak. Her parents, who work in Hyderabad, are in shock and have been unable to provide further details. According to police, her family revealed that Ankur was deeply engrossed in social media, often posting reels and videos that garnered significant attention. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Accusing Wife, In-Laws of Forcing Him To Convert; 4 People Arrested.

One follower told police he felt helpless as he did not personally know her, while another said he tried calling her phone but couldn't connect. Police are examining her mobile phone for clues to understand her mental state and the events leading up to her decision.

Authorities are urging young people and their families to be vigilant about signs of emotional distress and seek timely help.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2025 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).