New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear Delhi Government's plea seeking the release of Delhi Jal Board funds on April 1.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi for Delhi Government mentioned the plea seeking urgency on the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Senior Advocate apprised the court that the Jal Board Funds have not been released and will lapse on March 31.

The SC assured that it will hear the matter on April 1 and if it holds anything a decision can be reversed as it assured that anything that happens between today and the day of hearing can be taken care of by the court.

On November 2023 Delhi Minister Atishi wrote to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena demanding suspension and disciplinary action against Finance Secretary for allegedly stopping funds of Delhi Jal Board citing non-release of funds can lead to a public health crisis soon. (ANI)

