New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The Supreme Court of India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Supreme Court of Nepal to develop, promote and strengthen the judicial cooperation between the two countries on Monday.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Justice of Nepal Prakash Man Singh Raut and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna.

Inspired by the cordial and friendly relations existing between the two countries and their people, the MoU aims at developing, promoting and strengthening cooperation between the judiciaries of the two countries, said a press statement released by the apex court.

"The MoU shall not only encourage mutual exchange of information on latest developments in the field of law and justice but also promote interaction among judges and officials at various levels of judiciary through programmes such as exchange of visits, short- and long-term trainings and academic programmes," it said.

Recognising the importance of use of technology in clearing backlogs, expediting court procedures and providing better services to stakeholders, the MoU provides for sharing information pertaining to technology employed in their respective Courts and other institutions.

As per the MoU a Joint Working group consisting of the officials of the two judiciaries shall be formed to work out plans and modalities for promoting and further strengthening judicial cooperation.

The Government of India and the Supreme Court of India have earlier entered into MoUs for judicial cooperation with other countries/ organisations, including the Supreme Court of Israel, Supreme Court of the Republic of Singapore, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, Supreme Court of Bhutan, Governments of Tunisia, Zambia, Morocco, Maldives among others. (ANI)

