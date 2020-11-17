Surat, Nov 17 (PTI) Surat district in Gujarat on Tuesday reported 180 fresh coronavirus positivecases, taking the count of infections to 38,980, the state health department said.

Three fatalities pushed death toll to 1,041, it said.

Simultaneously, 180 patients recovered in the day.

Athwa locality added 31 new cases in the day, taking its tally to 5,537, the highest in the city.

A total of 12,631 people remained quarantined in the city, the municipal corporation said.

