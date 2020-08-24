Surat, Aug 24 (PTI) Surat reported 229 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest for a district in Gujarat, taking its tally to 19,423, the state health department said.

With the death of fiveCOVID-19 patients, also the highestin the state, the toll in Surat district rose to 782, it said.

Also Read | India's Longest River Ropeway Service of 1.82 Km Launched, Connects Guwahati With North Guwahati Over Brahmaputra River in Assam.

The number of recovered cases in the district rose to 15,985 with 182 more patients getting discharged, the department said in a release.

Surat city reported 159 new cases and the rural parts of the district 70.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal, After Donald Trump’s Plasma Therapy Announcement, Says ‘What Delhi Did Yesterday, US Does Today’.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Surat city rose to 15,255 and in the rural parts to 4,168.

The Surat Municipal Corporation said said it has surveyed over 7 lakh population in areas from where positive cases were reported.

A total of 27,832 persons are quarantined in the city, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)