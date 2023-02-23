Shimla, Feb 23 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection at the General Post Office located on the Mall Road in the heart of the Shimla, officials said.

The inspection was conducted to check accounts and documents over allegations of irregularities, an official said, without divulging details.

The inspection started after 10 am on Thursday and continued till late evening.

CBI officials were unwilling to share more details, and it was yet to be ascertained if the inspections were related to some ongoing cases or a new case.

