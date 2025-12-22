Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 22 (ANI): In a step towards giving relief and rehabilitation to the surrendered Naxalites, they are being made self-reliant through hotel management, hospitality, and other skill development courses.

Bastar IG P Sundarraj said that Maoist cadres who had previously taken the path of violence for one reason or another are now transforming and joining the mainstream of society.

He asserted that, through the efforts of the district administration and police, and in accordance with government guidelines, there will undoubtedly be positive changes in the lives of these surrendered individuals in the coming days.

"Maoist cadres who had previously taken the path of violence for one reason or another are now transforming and joining the mainstream of society. All types of financial assistance and other support are being provided to them... Through the efforts of the district administration and police, in accordance with government guidelines, we will certainly see positive changes in the lives of these surrendered individuals in the coming times," P Sundarraj told ANI.

A naxalite who surrendered this year said that the government sent him to Jagdalpur college for training, where he is learning about the hotel management course.

"I surrendered in Bijapur district, and after that, the government sent me to Jagdalpur College for training. Here, we are getting training in a hotel management course... We are learning many things through hotel management training, and we are seeing the benefits," he said.

Meanwhile, Hotel management instructor Anil Ade, who is training surrendered Naxalites at the Jagdalpur college, stated that there are four or five types of courses at the training centre, including tourism, tractor repair, plumbing, electrical work, and tailoring. He mentioned that currently, tthe surrendered Naxalites are undergoing the service course and thanked the government for taking this kind of initiative.

"The training is being conducted by the state government... Here are four or five types of courses: tourism, tractor repairing, plumbing, electrician, and tailoring. Currently, these people are doing the service course... I want to thank the government for taking this kind of initiative. When they work and gain experience, they will get more opportunities in the future," he said. (ANI)

