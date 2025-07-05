Patna, Jul 5 (PTI) RJD president Lalu Prasad on Saturday said a survey is being done to identify suitable candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, and the names will be finalised by him in consultation with his son Tejashwi Yadav.

The 78-year-old leader made the statement while addressing the national council of the party, which he had founded by splitting the Janata Dal. The function also saw him getting the certificate of re-election as its national president.

"A survey is underway to pick up the candidates from among you people. I will take a final decision in consultation with Tejashwi," he said.

"I have passed over the mantle to Tejashwi and call upon you all to put every ounce of your efforts in ensuring that he wins the elections," he added.

The veteran leader seemed visibly pleased with his 36-year-old son and said, "I keep getting feedback from him on a regular basis. He is always on the move, travelling to the farthest corners of the state. Many times I come to know of his tours only upon return."

He also profusely thanked his wife Rabri Devi, who had taken the political plunge when a CBI charge sheet in the fodder scam had forced him to step down as chief minister of Bihar.

"I am grateful to her for being a pillar of support. She handled everything when I was not available. Of late, my health has been precarious, and she is the one who looks after me," said Prasad.

Old age and multiple ailments seemed to have taken a toll on the charismatic leader, who spoke seated in his chair, in a weak voice, but insisted "I will not let the party down. I am there to do whatever is needed for my workers, without a care for my own well being".

Delegates from far-off places, including M V Shreyams Kumar who heads the RJD's Kerala unit, were present on the occasion.

Prasad urged party colleagues from outside Bihar to "add to our strength as we approach the assembly polls".

