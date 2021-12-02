New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): After Delhi witnessed spells of rain on Thursday, the suspended MPs shifted their dharna from Gandhi statue to Gate no 1 of Parliament.

All the 12 suspended MPs sat on dharna demanding revocation of their suspension from the House during the Winter session.

Also Read | Here's How You Can Book Your Uber Ride via WhatsApp in India.

"Revoke Rajya Sabha's MP suspension. Save Democracy," the suspended MPs demanded.

As many as 12 MPs from the opposition parties were suspended from Parliament's winter session for allegedly creating ruckus on the last day of the Monsoon Session.

Also Read | Cyclone Alert in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh Region.

The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)