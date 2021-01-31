Ambala (Haryana) [India], January 31 (ANI): Suspending the internet was a decision of the administration to maintain public safety and to avert public emergency in the state after the violence during farmers' tractor rally in Delhi, said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday.

Responding to the allegations by Congress that the students and common can face inconvenience due to the internet suspension during the pandemic period, Khattar said, "We spent a whole year under COVID's shadow. What our government was able to provide the people in the state during COVID-19 pandemic, the Congress would have never done it."

"Everything went digital including students' classes during the pandemic. The internet service at the state is being restored," he added.

The Haryana government had suspended all the mobile internet, SMS, and dongle services in 17 districts including Sonipat, Palwal, and Jhajjar till 5 pm on January 31.

Speaking to the media, Haryana CM further said that protest by the farmers is unnecessary but everyone has the freedom to speak in a democratic country.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the possibilities for talks are open for the farmers. I think we will have a solution to this problem through talks," Khattar added.

Khattar was visiting the Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij at his residence today. Vij was tested with COVID-19 on December 5 and was later discharged from the hospital last month. (ANI)

