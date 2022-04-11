Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday alleged that a Ram Navami procession was attacked by policemen in the Howrah district.

Taking to Twitter, Adhikari said that some people got injured in the incident.

"In the Shivpur area of Howrah district, Ram devotees took out a procession and the constable and police officer thrashed them with sticks. Some people got seriously injured," Adhikari tweeted.

He further asked, "Is following Sanatan Dharma prohibited in this state? @HMOIndia @jdhankhar1@HomeBengalDGP @WBPolice."

In a series of tweets, Adhikari shared a number of videos and images of the incident that took place in Howrah.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dr Subhash Sarkar said that stones were pelted on a Ram Navami procession and also at his car in Bankura.

"Stones were pelted on the Ram Navami procession in Bankura. It was done politically. They pelted stones at my car. I appeal to the police to identify and arrest the accused," he said. (ANI)

