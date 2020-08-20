Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Employees of the Indore Municipal Corporation on Thursday rejoiced and celebrated after the city clinched the cleanest city tittle in Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fourth time in a row.

Employees danced and distributed sweets among themselves. A person was seen dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi during the celebrations.

Also Read | Toyota Urban Cruiser Sub-Compact SUV Bookings to Open from August 22, 2020; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Indore Municipal corporation employees federation president Umakant Kale said that many sanitation employees were infected with coronavirus but they did not give up and the first position in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 is the result of their hard work.

"Many sanitation workers were infected with the coronavirus. However, Indore Municipal commission officials have ensured their treatment in the hospital. Almost everyone recovered after treatment except two who succumbed to COVID-19. We are helping their families, now. It is the hard work of the employees that we have hit four (cricket terminology) and we will hit the six too," Kale told ANI.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 14,492 Coronavirus Cases, State COVID-19 Tally Inches Closer to 6.5 Lakh-Mark, Death Toll Rises to 21,359.

"Employees did not lose courage, they did not refuse to come to work even in this pandemic. Indore Nagar Nigam has paid all the employees on time. Nagar Nigam also provided us masks, sanitizers," he added.

Kale requested the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to increase the salaries of sanitation workers as announced by Madhya Pradesh government.

Indore is India's cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country.

The city has bagged the spot fourth time in a row. Gujarat's Surat is on second spot and Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai is on third. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)