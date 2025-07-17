Lucknow, Jul 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's capital city has secured the third position in the category of urban spaces with population exceeding 10 lakh, while Prayagraj was adjudged the Cleanest Ganga City in the ninth edition of the Swachh Survekshan.

Lucknow also became the first city in the state to achieve a 7-star Garbage Free City rating in the 2024-25 survey. Gorakhpur achieved double success, ranking third in the Safai Mitra Surakshit Sheher category and fourth among cities with a population between 3 to 10 lakh.

Agra has been recognised as the Emerging Clean City of Uttar Pradesh, securing the 10th rank at the national level. Moradabad has achieved 10th position among cities in the 3 to 10 lakh population category.

Urban Development Minister A K Sharma said Uttar Pradesh's outstanding performance in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 reflects the unwavering commitment of the Yogi Adityanath government to creating clean, healthy, and livable urban spaces.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma took to 'X' to congratulate Lucknow residents and highlight the collaborative efforts that led to this achievement. They credited 'Arogya Vatika', a community programme in the state capital led by a Hindi daily, for the success.

