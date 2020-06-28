New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Activists of the RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Saturday burnt Chinese products in East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar in a protest against killing of Indian soldiers in a violent face-off with troops of the neighbouring country in Galwan Valley last week.

"This protest is a symbolic homage to the martyrs and we appeal the people to boycott Made in China items," said Vikas Chaudhary, co-convener of Delhi unit of the Manch.

Also Read | Karnataka Govt Orders Private Hospitals to Treat Patients With or Without COVID-19 Symptoms: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 27, 2020.

"We want to hit China economically to make it realise that it will not be spared by Indians for killing our soldiers while earning money through its goods," Chaudhary said.

Shopkeeprs, Vyapar Mandal members and Yuva Morcha activists, including its president Sundar Chaudhary, joined the protest.

Also Read | 5 Tamil Nadu Districts Including Chennai, Madurai Under 'Complete Lockdown' on Sunday, Few Essential Services Exempted.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including an officer, were killed in the violent clash with Chinese armymen along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)