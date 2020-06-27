Chennai, June 27: Five districts of Tamil Nadu will remain under "complete lockdown" on Sunday, as part of the government's effort to curb coronavirus transmission. These districts - Chennai, Madurai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpet - are already under lockdown since June 19 and will witness restrictions akin to the mid-March lockdown tomorrow.

Only few essential services would be exempted, the district collectors said. The list of exemptions include medical stores, milk distribution, ambulance services and funerals. All other forms of activities would remain barred throughout the day. Lockdown Every Sunday in Bengaluru From July 5, Night Curfew Time Changed: Karnataka CMO.

The hard lockdown will be replaced with a less stringent form of restrictions - that came into effect from June 19 - from 6 am on Monday. The restrictions are slated for continuation till end of the month, as per the earlier announcement.

Update by ANI

Tamil Nadu: Madurai District Collector issues an order for complete lockdown from June 27 to 6 AM of June 29 in the district; milk delivery, hospitals, pharmacies and other emergency services to be allowed. — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2020

Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami would announce on Monday whether the lockdown in Tamil Nadu would be extended till July. According to officials, a nuanced approach is likely to be adopted, with targeted restrictions expected to be imposed in areas or districts with high caseload.

Tamil Nadu recorded a spike of 3,713 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall case count in the state to 78,335. The numbers include 33,213 active cases. The death toll, as per the latest update, stood at 1,025.

