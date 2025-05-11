New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) welcomed the Central government's firm and resolute response to the continued terrorism supported and abetted by Pakistan.

Jagran Manch, in a statement, said, "This bold step reflects the will of the Indian people its leadership and reaffirms our nation's unwavering commitment to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens."

"Pakistan has nurtured terrorism as an instrument of its state policy, resulting in the loss of countless innocent lives and sustained instability in the region. India's decisive retaliation send a clear and unambiguous message that terrorism will not be tolerated, and those who shelter and support such forces will face the consequences," it added.

SJM also urged the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for its persistent role in sponsoring cross-border terrorism.

Swadeshi Jagran Manch said it stands firmly with the government, our armed forces, and the people of India.

"We appeal to all citizens to maintain unity, remain vigilant, and support national initiatives aimed at eradicating terrorism from our soil," it said.

"Amidst this ongoing action against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, where our armed forces are engaged in the fight against terror, the Pakistani army is seen siding with terrorists, for example, a slain terrorist is being given a state funeral wrapped in the national flag of Pakistan," it added.

After the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a USD 1.4 billion loan to Pakistan from its climate resilience fund, along with an additional $1 billion under the existing USD 7 billion economic stabilization program, Swadeshi Jagran Manch expressed its displeasure with this decision.

"While we refrain from directly calling this IMF funding a support for terrorism, the fact remains that loans provided to Pakistan in the past have often failed to serve their stated purposes. Instead, there are serious concerns that such funds have been diverted towards defense expenditures and the repayment of third-country debts, rather than toward genuine economic stabilization," it added.

SJM further urged the member countries of the IMF who supported this loan to reconsider their decision in light of Pakistan's continued support for terrorism.

It also calls upon the Government of India to engage all available diplomatic channels to ensure that the newly approved IMF funds are not misused. SJM is particularly concerned that these funds may be diverted to strengthen Pakistan's military or indirectly aid terrorist activities, rather than contribute to meaningful economic reforms. (ANI)

