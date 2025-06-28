Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 28 (ANI): The monthly State-level SWAGAT online public grievance redressal programme, chaired by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and typically held on the fourth Thursday of every month, will now be held on Monday, a release said.

This rescheduling is because of the Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav being organised across Gujarat from June 26 to 28, the State SWAGAT program for the month of June will be held on Monday, June 30th.

This has been informed by the Chief Minister's Public Relations unit for everyone concerned.

Citizens and applicants can submit their grievances on Monday between 8 AM and 11 AM at the Chief Minister's Public Relations unit, Swarnim Sankul-2 in Gandhinagar. (ANI)

