Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 13 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the state-level National Youth Festival at Nazrul Kalakshetra at Agartala on Monday.

Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, P. K. Chakraborty, Director L. Darlong, and My Bharat State Director Bimal Kumar Saha were also present at the event.

During the inauguration, the Tripura Chief Minister said that only a strong nation can build a strong society, and Swami Vivekananda believed that the confidence and contributions of the youth would determine the country's future. He said today's youth are the primary driver of the country's and state's future progress.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the purpose of celebrating National Youth Day is to awaken national consciousness and patriotism among the youth and to spread Swamiji's ideals among the younger generation.

"Swami Vivekananda was a pioneer of awakening, a thinker, and a leader of the times. Swamiji's thoughts, ideas, and love for the country are very relevant even in the present time. Swamiji's ideology inspires us. Youth is the best time of a person. It is during this time that one's inner talent and strength develop," said Saha.

The Chief Minister told the youth that the significance of Youth Day lies in carrying Swamiji's ideals into daily activities.

"Therefore, we have to follow Swamiji's ideals and evaluate ourselves as well. Positive changes in the country are achieved by giving the right direction to the youth power. The youth society is the main strength of the country, and the biggest repository of this strength is our country, India," said Saha.

Referring to the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, the Chief Minister further said that according to Swami Vivekananda, serving people is service to God. Therefore, the youth society should not only be educated academically but also devote themselves to serving people, the country, and society. Only then will the meaning of human life be realised.

"We all have to be educated in real education. The greatness of Youth Day lies in living a disciplined life, serving people, acquiring real education, and loving the country," added Saha.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inspired by the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, has also taken various steps to harness the country's youth power.

CM Saha shed light on various aspects of Swamiji's life for the youth and said that Swamiji wanted a healthy and strong youth society to develop in the country. (ANI)

