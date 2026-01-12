Jaipur, January 12: In a major boost for job aspirants, the Rajasthan government has released a comprehensive recruitment calendar for one lakh government vacancies to be filled throughout the year. The calendar clearly outlines department-wise vacancies, the number of posts, and the months in which examinations will be conducted, bringing long-awaited clarity and transparency to the recruitment process. Releasing the calendar, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said the initiative is aimed at helping youth plan their preparation with confidence.

“To shape the future of our youth, we have released a year-long recruitment calendar for one lakh vacancies. This will inform candidates about notifications, application timelines, examination schedules, result declarations, and appointment letters in advance,” the Chief Minister said. He emphasised that the government is committed to conducting examinations on time and without delays, ensuring fairness and transparency at every stage. Rajasthan School Holiday Update: State Government Extends School Holidays Amid Severe Cold Wave; IMD Issues Red, Orange and Yellow Alerts for 11 Districts.

According to the recruitment calendar, government job examinations will be conducted throughout the year for posts in education, police, medical services, engineering, agriculture, electricity, water resources, statistics, IT, and administrative departments. Key recruitments include teachers at various levels, police constables and sub-inspectors, junior and assistant engineers, medical officers, nursing staff, and paramedical posts, clerks, laboratory assistants, and technical staff, agriculture supervisors and development officers and posts in water resources, energy, and statistics departments. Rajasthan Mandates Daily Newspaper Reading in Government Schools to Boost Vocabulary and Current Affairs Awareness.

The calendar also specifies exam months ranging from January to December, allowing candidates sufficient time to prepare without uncertainty. On the occasion, Chief Minister Sharma also released the Rajasthan Youth Policy-2026, aimed at expanding opportunities for youth through education, skill development, and participation in governance. Under the Rajasthan Employment Policy-2026, the state government targets the creation of 15 lakh employment opportunities by March 2029 through employment generation and entrepreneurship promotion. The Chief Minister’s Youth Self-Employment Scheme was also launched, under which one lakh youth will receive interest-free loans to establish micro-enterprises.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2026 11:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).