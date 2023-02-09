Jammu, Feb 9 (PTI) A swamp deer seen roaming in a village on the outskirts of the city was tranquillised and caught on Thursday, officials said.

A 'barasingha' (swamp deer) was seen roaming in Chak Jawhar Singh village in Bishnah tehsil. Local residents informed wildlife officials, who rushed to the area, they said.

They tranquilised and caught the deer before shifting it to a wildlife sanctuary, the officials added.

