Lucknow, March 18: The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected BJP government in Uttar Pradesh will be held in the state capital on March 25. The ceremony will take place at the Ikana stadium at 4 pm of March 25, a senior official said.

The BJP won 255 seats in the 403-member assembly and its allies won 18 other seats paving way for the return to power for the second consecutive term. Uttar Pradesh CM-Designate Yogi Adityanath Likely To Take Oath As UP CM on March 25.

Elections in UP were held in seven phases and results were declared on March 10.

