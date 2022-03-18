Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister-Designate Yogi Adityanath will take oath for his second consecutive term in the top post on March 25, sources said. According to sources, Yogi Adityanath will take oath as Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister on March 21 at 4 PM.



Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of the state on March 25 at 4pm: Official Sources (File photo) pic.twitter.com/xZUGQgKtGo — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2022

