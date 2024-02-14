Guwahati (Assam), February 13 (ANI): Dr Kishan Chand Nauriyal, Elvis Ali Hazarika, Hima Das, and Nadiram Deuri were bestowed with Assam Saurabh Award in recognition of their excellent and exemplary contributions in their respective fields by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

A total of 22 personalities were conferred with the highest State Civilian Awards 2023 that is Assam Bhaibhav, Assam Assam Saurabh and Assam Gaurav to 22 personalities at a function held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati in presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India Ranjan Gogoi was conferred on the Assam Baibhav Award, while four personalities namely Dr. Kishan Chand Nauriyal, Elvis Ali Hazarika, Hima Das, and Nadiram Deuri were bestowed with Assam Saurabh Award.

17 personalities are given the Assam Gaurav Award, they are Ranjit Kumar Gogoi, Parbati Barua, Debajit Changmai, Drona Bhuyan, Neelam Dutta, Anupam Deka, Soumyadeep Datta, Basanta Chiring Phukan, Manendra Deka, Minakshi Chetia, Pokhila Lekthepi, Tenzing Bodosa, Nirmal Dey, Jeen Kumbang Pao, Mary Hassa, Upendra Rabha, and Rahul Gupta.

It may be noted that the awards, established by the State government in 2021 through a cabinet decision in September 2021, underscores the commitment to recognize exemplary service of the exemplary personalities across diverse domains like law, art and culture, sports. Social service, healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, industry, agriculture, environment and wildlife conservation etc.

Curated by a distinguished committee chaired by the Chief Minister and ratified by the Cabinet, these awards stand as a testament to the dedication to honouring excellence.

Recipients of these awards receive more than just accolades; they are bestowed with medals, citations, monetary rewards, and privileges, including essential medical care and accommodation in guest houses, circuit houses etc.

The event also witnessed cultural programme by some artistes showcasing rich cultural heritage and cultural diversity of the state.

Vice President Dhankhar synchronizing with the occasion spoke on Assam's cultural mosaic, with influences from various communities which adds to the uniqueness of the state.

Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said he is humbled to have joined the Vice President of India and Governor of Assam in presenting the awards to the distinguished personalities.

Congratulating the recipients, the Chief Minister said, "Assam is proud of your exemplary services and accomplishments. You are the champions; continue to shine the light".

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli, Speaker Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimari, Chief Justice, Gauhati High Court Justice Vijay Bishnoi, and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

