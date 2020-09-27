New Delhi (India) September 27 (ANI): Calling for weaving sustainability with tourism, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday urged the stakeholders to switch to 100 per cent clean fuels for prime tourist cities.

"Switch to 100 per cent usage of clean fuels at prime tourist spots to help protect our monuments and ensure a cleaner environment for the tourists," said Pradhan, while addressing a virtual meet on World Tourism Day on Sunday. The theme of the virtual meet, also attended by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel was "Tourism and rural development".

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Underway Between Militants and Security Forces in Pulwama.

Minister Pradhan commended the Ministry of Tourism for its novel initiative 'DekhoApnaDesh' that promotes and encourages local heritage and tourist sites. "Every district of our country has a history to share or a legend to narrate, and as India celebrates 75 years of independence in 2022, we must work on creating more tourist sites around the heroism of our freedom fighters," he said.

He added India's rich culture, history and ancient architectural marvels offer immense scope for the growth of tourism industry.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray a Day After Devendra Fadnavis-Sanjay Raut Meeting.

Talking about Internet's role in making the world a global village, Pradhan called for effective use of technology to further strengthen India's position as a global tourist hotspot.

Pradhan also said that the tourism industry offers unprecedented potential for employment generation and empowerment of youth also in rural areas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)