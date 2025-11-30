Kurukshetra (Haryana), [India], November 30 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday emphasised the significance of Kurukshetra as a symbol of Dharma's triumph over Adharma at the Akhil Bhartiya Devasthanam Sammelan.

"I am very glad, honoured, and blessed to be at the 'Akhil Bhartiya Devasthanam Sammelan' at Kala Kirti Bhavan, Kurukshetra, and to be part of this Gita Mahotsav of 2025... Kurukshetra stands for the Dharma's victory over the Adharma... Dharma prevails over Adharma. That is God's will, and it is the justice that has been established in Kurukshetra," said Radhakrishnan.

Expressing his gratitude and pride while attending the Akhil Bhartiya Devasthanam Sammelan at Kala Kirti Bhavan as part of the Gita Mahotsav 2025 celebrations, he highlighted the Bhagavad Gita's relevance, preached by Lord Krishna before the Kurukshetra war, and praised the continued celebration of Gita Mahotsav.

"During the Kurukshetra war, just before the war, Lord Krishna preached the Bhagavad Gita to Arjun. Even to this day, our 'Akhil Bhartiya Devasthanam' continues to celebrate Gita Mahotsav," said Radhakrishnan.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Radhakrishnan inaugurated the event at Kala Kirti Bhavan, Kurukshetra.

The event featured religious leaders, scholars, and delegates from across the country as part of the ongoing Gita Mahotsav festivities.

The International Gita Mahotsav continues to draw massive public participation. Officials said more than 70 lakh people are expected to attend this year's edition, with eminent personalities from across the country already joining the ongoing events.

A state government spokesperson said Gita Mahotsav celebrations are being held in 50 countries this year with support from the Ministry of External Affairs. Madhya Pradesh has been included as the partner state for the 2025 edition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the International Gita Mahotsav, highlighting how people from across the world are drawing inspiration from the divine scripture, the Bhagavad Gita.

Addressing the nation during the 128th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that for the first time, the Gita was presented on a public platform in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking about his visit to Kurukshetra, PM Modi said, "On November 25, when I visited Kurukshetra, the experience at this Anubhav Kendra filled me with joy. Being part of the International Gita Mahotsav, held at Kurukshetra's Brahma Sarovar, was very special for me. I was highly impressed to see how people from all over the world are getting inspired by the divine scripture, The Gita."

"The festival attracted participants from many countries, including Europe and Central Asia. At the beginning of this month, for the first time, The Gita was presented on a public platform in Saudi Arabia. A memorable Gita Mahotsav was also organised in Europe's Latvia," he added.

Meanwhile, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan arrived in Kurukshetra on Sunday to participate in the 20th Convocation of the National Institute of Technology and in the Akhil Bhartiya Devsthanam Sammelan.

The Vice President was welcomed by Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at the airport.

"Hon'ble Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan arrived in Kurukshetra to participate as the Chief Guest at the 20th Convocation of the National Institute of Technology, and at the Akhil Bhartiya Devsthanam Sammelan. He was warmly welcomed by the Hon'ble Governor of Haryana, Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, and other dignitaries," the Vice President of India X handle posted. (ANI)

