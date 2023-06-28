New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Chhattisgarh minister T S Singh Deo will be the deputy chief minister with the ruling Congress on Wednesday clearing his appointment months ahead of the assembly elections.

According to a party statement issued here, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the appointment of Singh Deo as the deputy chief minister in Chhattisgarh.

Assembly elections in the state are due later this year.

Singh Deo and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel have been at loggerheads since the party came to power in the state in 2018.

